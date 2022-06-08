Jamie Dornan became a well-known name across the globe thanks to his performance as Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades movies. In the film, he played a rich AF BDSM aficionado and the audience got glimpses of his bare bottoms and featured the leading lady’s t*ts, Dakota Johnson as Anastasia Steele, on display in a few scenes. But why didn’t he go frontal n*de in them?

Advertisement

Well, in a 2018 conversation, Jamie addressed the same and revealed why he avoided showing off his ‘assets’ (you know what we mean). In the same conversation, he also spoke about the rumours regarding the production house/studio offering him $1 million to go full-frontal n*de.

Advertisement

In an interview with ELLE, published on February 6, 2018, Jamie Dornan got candid about many things and even explained why he chose to not go fully nude. The actor, who played the BDSM aficionado and billionaire Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades franchise, said, “I don’t know if I said I wouldn’t.”

Continuing further, Jamie Dornan added, “You see my a*se quite a lot. That doesn’t really bother me. You see a lot of Dakota [Johnson]’s t*ts. I would show my t*ts if I had them. I just thought we don’t need to be flashing the rest if it’s not essential to the story. We’re not making p*rn as much as people think we are.”

In the same interview, the actor who played Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades movies also addressed the rumour of the studio offering him $1 million to do full-frontal n*dity. Answering the question, the actor jokingly said, “It was $30 million—to show one t*sticle.” To which he then seriously added, “No, that whole thing with offering more money to go n*de? That didn’t happen.”

The Fifty Shades movies – consisting of three films Grey (2015), Darker (2017) and Freed (2018), were erotic romantic drama films, based on the trilogy written by author E. L. James. It starred Dakota Johnson as Anastasia Steele and Jamie Dornan as Christian Grey, The first instalment was directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson and the following two by James Foley. The series was a success and grossed over $1.32 billion worldwide.

Must Read: Johnny Depp’s Lawyer Camille Vasquez Promoted To ‘Partner’ Status At Her Firm After Big Win Against Amber Heard?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram