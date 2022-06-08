Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez has gained popularity ever since the Amber Heard case. Videos of her grilling the Aquaman actress on the stand have gone viral on social media, and she has received praise from JD’s supporters. It seems like that not only is she becoming famous, but her career is booming as well.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Depp sued Amber over her 2018 The Washington Post op-ed in which she talked about facing abuse. Even though the actress didn’t mention the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s name in it, JD said that it was implied. After a month of a long trial, the verdict was out in favour of Johnny.

Advertisement

After the judgment was out, Johnny Depp thanked the jurors for ‘giving him his life back.’ He also thanked his legal team, which comprised Camille Vasquez and Benjamin Chew, amongst others, for helping him win the Amber Heard case. Now, Camille’s firm Brown Rudnick has revealed that she has been promoted to partner at her law firm.

“Historically, we have reserved this announcement for the end of our fiscal year. But Camille’s performance during the Johnny Depp trial proved to the world that she was ready to take this next step now,” the CEO of the firm wrote. “We are incredibly proud of her and look forward to what she will accomplish as our newest partner,” it further read.

Camille Vasquez responded to this and said, “I am delighted that Brown Rudnick has given me its full vote of confidence by having me join the partnership. I’m proud of the uniquely talented team I’ve had the privilege to lead, which exemplified teamwork and collaboration, and I look forward to continuing to represent Brown Rudnick’s culture of excellence.”

While Camille Vasquez has excelled at her law firm after the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard case, the Fantastic Beasts actor is enjoying the win. He recently splurged Rs 48 lakhs dining at an Indian restaurant in England.

Must Read: Joker 2 Is Finally Confirmed But Fans Are Divided Over The Sequel To Masterpiece Starring Joaquin Phoenix

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram