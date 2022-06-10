Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski speaks on whether or not there will be a threequel to the Tom Cruise starrer. Released after over three decades, Maverick became an instant box office hit upon its arrival. Fans from across the globe are pouring in to watch the actioner and are loving it.

This can be proven by the overwhelmingly positive reviews and ratings that the movie has received. On top of that, it just reached $600 million at the box office, which is a big deal for Cruise. After being his best opener, Maverick has become his fifth highest-grosser and shows no signs of stopping anytime soon.

It is obvious that anyone would encash on the success by making another part. But will there be a next film in the series after Top Gun: Maverick? Here’s what the director Joseph Kosinski has to say. While speaking with Indiewire, Joseph talked about the possibility of a threequel starring Tom Cruise.

“It took 36 years for Tom to agree to do this one! It’s up to him,” he said. “He’s the one that has to be convinced. That’s how this project started, with Jerry and I going to Paris to talk Tom into it,” the Top Gun: Maverick director added. “It’s all about story. It’s all about emotion. If we can figure out a way, a journey for Maverick to go back and be with these young pilots and figure something out, maybe it could happen,” Joseph Kosinski said.

He ended by saying, “I think for now, we should just enjoy that we got this one.” Just recently, the CEO of Paramount Pictures, Brian Robbins, the studio that made the movie, also spoke about the possibility of having Top Gun 3.

Robbins, who is also celebrating the success of Top Gun: Maverick, said that he doesn’t want to speculate. While he didn’t give a straight answer, the CEO said let’s see where we are 35 years from now.

