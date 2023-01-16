Who is the most popular and India’s most loved Punjabi actress? When I ask this question, whose name comes to mind – Shehnaaz Gill? Sargun Mehta?? Well, a list revealing the answer is out and unfortunately, it doesn’t have either of these Punjabi beauties at the top. So who has got the No 1 one spot?

While Shehnaaz and Sargun failed to be the Queen aka the most popular Punjabi actress, the actresses made it to the top 5. Scroll below to know who made it to the No 1 place as well as to know which spots these actresses earned.

A few hours ago, Ormax Media posted the ‘Ormax Stars India Loves (Punjabi) – Most Popular Female Stars’ list. Captioned “Ormax Stars India Loves: Most popular female Punjabi film stars (Oct-Dec 2022) #OrmaxSIL,” the list sees Sonam Bajwa at the No 1 spot, followed by actress Neeru Bajwa, Sargun Mehta, Tania and Shehnaaz Gill.

Sonam Bajwa had one release in 2022 and her much-talked-about talk show was viewed by millions. The actress began the year with the release of her film Main Vyah Nahi Karona Tere Naal – co-starring Gurnam Bhullar. She ended the year with the second season of her talk show, Dil Diyan Gallan with Sonam Bajwa season 2. This show saw many celebs gracing its couch including Himanshi Khurana, cricketer Shubman Gill, singer Neha Bhasin, Shehnaaz Gill and more.

On the next spot was actress Neeru Bajwa who starred in several films including Kokka, Beautiful Billo, Laung Laachi 2, Maa Da Ladla and Criminal. Sargun made it to the top three on the list and was part of films starting with Saunkan Saunkne, followed by Sohreyan Da Pind Aa Gaya, Moh and Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne. She was also seen in Akshay Kumar’s Cuttputlli.

Qismat 2 actress Tania came in on the No. 4 spot and was seen in projects including Lekh, Bajre Da Sitta and Oye Makhna in 2022. She is currently gearing up for the release of Sufna 2. Shehnaaz Gill made it to the Top 5 by grabbing the last position on the list. Punjab ki Katrina is all set to make her grand Bollywood debut in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She was last seen in Diljit Dosanjh’s Honsla Rakh.

Do you agree with this ranking? Let us know in the comments.

