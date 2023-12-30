Time and again, we have seen actors calling out TV showmakers for its regressive content. Some time back, celebs like Radhika Madan, Kriti Kamra, Prachi Desai, and others, who moved to movies from TV, often made headlines for slamming television for its content. Well, the latest actress to talk about the same is Amruta Subhash, who recently opened up about the initial years of her career when she was forced to do a scene.

Amruta is a Hindi and Marathi actress who has been a part of numerous movies and web shows. She turned heads with her performances in Gully Boy, Raman Raghav 2.0, Ghost Stories, Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai, Dhamaka and recently in Lust Stories 2. She’s a part of ‘The Mirror’ episode, which is helmed by Konkona Sen Sharma.

Amurta Subhash recently sat for a round-up interview with Zoom where she, along with Ratna Pathak Shah, Mona Singh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiyami Kher, and Rajshree Deshpande, spoke in depth about their career and the choices they’ve made. During the round-up interview, while everyone gave their views on theatrical mainstream movies and OTT originals, Amruta recalled an incident when she was asked to do a scene against her will.

The Lust Stories 2 fame revealed that she was asked to shoot a domestic violence scene against her wish and was not even warned about the same. When she refused to do it, her producer told her, “This isn’t experimental theatre you’re doing babe, when he hits you, the TRP will be highest.” She further revealed that she was disgusted by his statement.

Amruta Subhash also opened up about the same during her presence in Round Up With Rajeev Masand, a short clip of which was shared by a Redditor on the platform a couple of weeks back. Reacting to the same a user had revealed, “She is talking about ‘Avghachi sansar ‘ which was her very famous marathi tv serial.”

While another said, “Indian Television pe roz sham 7:30- 10:30 pm tak “sanskari” U rated kabir singh aur Animal hi chalta hai. Can’t wait for some new tv show that has a bad boy hero n will have animal bgm intro for him will spend couple of month’s fighting the atrong headed female lead n then romantic track start with her about to trip n fall n him catching her n staring into each others eyes, then heroine inner monologue “yeh mujhe kya ho raha hai.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts about Amruta Subhash’s statement about TV content? Do you agree or you don’t? Do let us know.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: ‘Lust Stories 2’ Star Angad Bedi To Represent India At Top Athletics Champions In Philippines, Sweden: “I Am Committed To Giving My Best & Making My Country Proud”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News