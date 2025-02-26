Tamanaah Bhatia is one of the well-known figures in Bollywood. The actress, who has worked in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu films in her acting career, once opened up on the major difference between Indian and South Indian Films. Read on.

In a podcast with Raj Shamani, Tamanaah talked about her career and shared her views on what sets South Indian films apart from Indian films. “The difference I have particularly noticed is that South films talk more in terms of geographical locations. I think their content is translating globally primarily because they are trying to tell rooted stories,” said Tamanaah.

Elaborating her views, she also said, “They don’t work from the standpoint of choosing.. Segments in people. They go for basic human emotions, related to mother, father, revenge on brother, sister.. Stories that tend to tell many more stories about basic human emotions through different storytelling formats. They are also very much concerned about putting their perspective the way it is. They are not trying to service different kinds of people. They are trying to only tell what they know fully. That has really worked, I think, for the south.”

Comparing it to Bollywood movies Tamanaah said, “Many a times in Bollywood, the films are made for the sake of ‘everybody’s consumption,’ which might not work well.” Bhatia went on to praise Laapataa Ladies as it was well received and talked by the audience.

On the work front, Tamanaah Bhatia is basking in the huge success of her latest release, Stree 2, and will be next seen in the Telugu film Odela 2.

