Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey have been making headlines ever since it was announced. The makers dropped the trailer of the film yesterday and it is now going viral. An interesting scene from the trailer is now talk of the town. Scroll down to know more.

As seen in the trailer, Shahid and Mrunal play the role of husband and wife in the film. They also have a son who aspires to become a cricketer and Shahid wants to fulfil all his wishes. However, the problem starts when his son demands cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s jersey as a birthday present.

To fulfil his son’s wish, Shahid Kapoor is seen asking for money from his wife, Mrunal Thakur. Later, he was seen stealing money to fulfil his son’s wish. Soon they indulge in disagreement and Mrunal is seen slapping Shahid in the affair of money. Take a look at the trailer below:

Mrunal Thakur has opened up about the slapping scene during the Jersey trailer launch event. When producer Allu Aravind asks the actress “How can you slap my guy in the film what is this?,” Mrunal replies, You know more than me. I have hurt myself. It is like ‘How can I slap Shahid Kapoor?’ First of all No. It took me…” just in time, Shahid interrupted and said, “the guys who got slapped doesn’t get to feel bad. I am the guy who was slapped.”

The 29-year-old actress then continues, “It was very difficult.” Take a look at the hilarious conversation below:

