Rani Mukerji has an illustrious filmography in Bollywood. The actor through the years has played many path-breaking characters and managed to be one of the most celebrated actors of her time. The actor entered a new phase in her life when she gave birth to her daughter Adira with Aditya Chopra in 2015. Post that she has managed to be a part of three films Including Hichki, Mardaani 2 and now Bunty Aur Babli 2. But she has always worked as per the little munchkin’s convenience.

Advertisement

Rani now reprises her iconic character Babli in Bunty Aur Babli 2, 15 years after the release of the original. The actor joined Koimoi to talk about the same. Meanwhile, she also spoke about how Adira is growing up beautifully and the fact that she and Aditya Chopra as parents are imbibing the value of working hard in her. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Advertisement

In our exclusive conversation, we reminded Rani Mukerji of the time during Hichki promotions, when she spoke about leaving Adira for the first time and going for a shoot. When asked if it is still the same feeling and struggle, Rani said, “No because now my daughter is growing up and she is growing every day. She has become a very responsible child. She understands the fact that I go to work, her father goes to work and that’s what grown-up people do, that they go out and make a living for themselves. Because that is something we are imbibing in her at a very young age, that it is very important that as a grown-up you have to go out there and work to earn your place in the society.”

Rani Mukerji added how Adira has become her travel partner to shoots now. “Today she travels with me in most of my shoots. I try and kind of work around her timings, time of her school and try to work around her schedule and fit mine so I am comfortable. I think she has adapted to it beautifully. She has really been a wonderful travel partner to me now. First, it used to be my parents, and now Adira has taken that mantle,” Rani said.

We further asked her how do they plan to explain to Adira that she is born to these two enormous film personalities. Rani Mukerji said, “right now she gets too much attention, I don’t think she is ready to understand that there is anybody more important than her right now in our family.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more and also catch the conversation right below:

Must Read: Satyameva Jayate 2 Advance Booking (1 Day Before Release): John Abraham Starrer Stays Low, To Depend On Spot Bookings

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube