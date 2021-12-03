Antim – The Final Truth enjoyed the second-best Week One for Bollywood releases in 2021, what with 29.35 crores coming in. Though these are not extraordinary numbers, considering the fact that only Sooryavanshi has done better (albeit by a distance) and the film is primarily an Aayush Sharma starrer (though with the mighty presence of Salman Khan as well), the collections are fine.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Thursday, the film collected 2.10 crores and these are expected numbers after Wednesday brought in 2.50 crores. The first week was relatively stable as the collections could easily have been in the 25-27 crores range had the drops been higher after the growth evidenced over the weekend.

All eyes are now on how does the second week turn out to be since that would allow it to cover the distance between 40 to 45 crores. So far, the trajectory suggests that a 40 crores lifetime is a given and that would be a respectable number. However, if it has to go any further than that and aim for a bigger haul then the second weekend would need to be really stable and bring in at least 5-7 crores more. With Tadap as the other action entertainer in the running now, it would make for a healthy competition between the two.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Taapsee Pannu Starrer ‘Shabaash Mithu’ Finally Gets A Worldwide Release Date In February 2022

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube