Actress Vaani Kapoor, who recently essayed a trans woman in ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’, is consciously working on shaping up her filmography by choosing scripts and characters that are different from the league.

Advertisement

She hopes that her work in ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui‘ and her upcoming release ‘Shamshera‘ where she will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor, will incite the confidence in film-makers about her craft.

Advertisement

Talking about the same, Vaani Kapoor says, “I would like my filmography to be as diverse as possible and after showing my range as an actor in ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ and ‘Shamshera’, I can only hope that filmmakers would feel extremely confident to approach me with any challenging role. I have always wanted to win over their trust and be a part of interesting cinematic visions of powerful film-makers.”

Vaani Kapoor adds, “I know that I will give it my everything to pull off any character that I’m approached with to play on screen.”

Stating her opinion on the best thing about the profession of acting, Vaani Kapoor says, “The best thing about our profession is that one can get to become so many characters and live so many lives. I want my journey in cinema to be filled with varied films and genres and characters that light up the screen to entertain audiences.”

Must Read: Aparshakti Khurana On Starring In Atul Sabharwal’s Berlin: “Don’t Have To Worry About The Credibility…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube