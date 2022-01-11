Ayushmann Khurrana Overwhelmed On Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Becoming Number 1 Streamed Content

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has shared that the intention behind making ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ was to talk about the concept of gender inclusivity.

Advertisement

The film, which was released on OTT after a successful theatrical run recently, became the most streamed content within 24 hours of its digital release.

Advertisement

Commenting on the same, Ayushmann Khurrana said, “We wanted to talk about the need for gender inclusivity and for that to happen, it was important that a critical number of people saw and engaged with the film.”

Ayushmann Khurrana further said, “From the get go, we wanted to make a film that touches as many people as possible. It is really heartwarming to see that ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ became the number one streamed content within 24 hours of its drop.”

He added, “‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ has been made with a lot of love, soul and heart. the fact that it is entertaining so many people and delivering an important, positive message for social good is really, really humbling.”

‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, also stars Vaani Kapoor besides Ayushmann Khurrana and touches upon the subject of transgender inclusivity and has received a positive response from the audience.

Did you watch the film on Netflix yet? Tell us in the comments below.

For more entertainment updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Jacqueline Fernandez’s Throwback Video Gets Trolled, One Says “Even Her Bodyguard Looks Better Than Sukesh” Addressing Her Ongoing Controversy

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube