Actress Vaani Kapoor has praised her ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ co-star Ayushmann Khurrana for constantly putting himself up for test and said that the actor likes to walk on road less travelled, which is why he is so important in the landscape of Indian cinema today.

Vaani, who plays a transgender woman in ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’, said: “It is gutsy for an A-list actor like Ayushmann to constantly put himself up for test when he could easily choose conventional subjects for success.

“From what I know of Ayushmann, he likes to walk on the road less travelled and that’s why he is so important in the landscape of Indian cinema today.”

The actress said that he is “a genre-bending, envelope-pushing star who is restless to contribute towards societal good.”

“This is what makes him so endearing and incredibly unique.”

Vaani said that it was important that a film like ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ had Ayushmann so that it became palatable for family audiences.

“That’s how important Ayushmann is to Indian cinema today. He will stand by projects that are disruptive and important for people to ponder over. He has created a genre of his own today and there are not many stars in the history of Indian cinema who have managed to do this.”

She is really happy that she got a chance to collaborate with Ayushmann and connect with him.

“I hope Ayushmann stays on course and further challenges the status quo in the Indian film industry.”

Ayushmann will be next seen in Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Anek’, Anubhuti Kashyap’s ‘Doctor G’ and filmmaker Aanand L. Rai’s ‘Action Hero’ being directed by debutant Anirudh Iyer.

