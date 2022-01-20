Known for his comic timing in several films, actor Aparshakti Khurana says now that he has two thriller films back to back in his kitty, he has started enjoying this genre.

Recently Aparshakti finished shooting for a thriller film ‘Dokha Round D Corner’, now he is gearing up for ‘Berlin’, a film that is directed by Atul Sabharwal.

Talking about experimenting with genres, Aparshakti Khurana said, “The best part about experimenting with this genre (in my case) is that I don’t have to worry about the credibility of the final product. With veteran producers like Zee Studios and Manav Shrivastav along with such an experienced director like Atul Sir are on board for the project, all I have to do is make sure that I do my best in terms of the performance.

“After ‘Dokha Round D Corner’, this would be my second time grabbing the guns in a serious role, but I can safely say that I am equally excited (if not more) for this one as well. I am going to thoroughly enjoy myself while shooting for ‘Berlin’; look forward to entertaining the audience with even more varied and diversified roles.”

Aparshakti Khurana is known for delivering some of the comical performances in films like ‘Dangal’, ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’, ‘Stree’, ‘Luka Chuppi’, ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’, and ‘Helmet’ among others.

