Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao did the impossible! Stree 2, made on a budget of only 60 crores, has earned 600 crore+ at the Indian box office. It is the most profitable film of 2024 and has been officially declared a blockbuster. But there’s been a debate about who deserves the credit for the epic success. Scroll below as the leading actress breaks silence.

Stree 2 was released in theatres on August 15, 2024. The release coincided with Independence Day. Despite a clash with Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa, the makers were quite confident about their content. And well, they emerged victorious as the film dominated the screens right from the opening day. It enjoyed over 1.5 months in theatres before making its way to the OTT world.

Amar Kaushik’s directorial has achieved many milestones at the Indian box office. It is the highest-grossing film in the Hindi language, with earnings of 625.27 crores. In terms of Bollywood, it stands second in the list as Jawan leads with 640.42 crores earnings (in all languages).

There’s been a massive debate going on the internet about who really deserves the credit for the Stree 2 success among the leading actors. Shraddha Kapoor set the records straight as she said on the Screen Live session, “The kind of love and accolades the first part received were immense. It all started there. Hats off to the director, writer and producer for cracking a sequel. It’s important not to make a sequel just for the sake of it — you need substance to bring people to theatres and earn genuine appreciation.”

Shraddha Kapoor continued, “They stayed true to how a sequel should be made and cracked the story of Stree 2. It had all the entertainment factors, brilliant actors and really entertaining dialogues. I believe it was a fabulous team effort. It was pure cinematic joy. And ultimately, the audience decides, right? They leave their homes seeking entertainment and we’re happy we could deliver.”

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor confirmed that Stree 3 is currently in the works. Amar Kaushik is working on the story, and the actress is yet to hear it.

