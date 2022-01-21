Sushant Singh Rajput is remembered as one of the most talented actors that the country has ever witnessed. After his death in the year 2020, fans often dug out his old interviews and posts to highlight how much of a visionary and intellectual he was. On the occasion of his birth anniversary on January 21, we look at the time Sushant had elaborated on his backup plan, in case he does not get to be a part of movies after his debut.

For the unversed, SSR made his Bollywood debut with the 2014 film Kai Po Che! which also featured Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh in key roles. He worked in a variety of films thereafter and was last seen in Dil Bechara which was released a few weeks after his unexpected death. The actor was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai in June 2020, indicating signs of suicide which was later questioned by his fans, claiming that there is foul play.

In a 2015 interview with Rediff.com, Sushant Singh Rajput had opened up about what he was planning to do if his Bollywood acting career did not work out. “When I quit television, people told me, you are doing a filmmaking course but what if you don’t get a film? I said, ‘I will make my own films’. I had decided that if that happens, I will start a canteen in Film City and I will buy a camera and make my own short film about the canteen and feature in it too. And I know I would be as excited about that as I am right now.”, Sushant said.

Sushant Singh Rajput further explained his love for Film City and why it means so much to him. “That was not plan B; that was to spend time in Film City because I love Film City. It’s the only place in Mumbai where everybody is shooting something. It’s because of the place it is that I thought of opening a canteen there. I can eat and I can enjoy watching films and I can actually shoot my short film, so that was the place to be.”, he said.

