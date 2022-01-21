Malaika Arora is hailed as one of the most fashionable artists of Bollywood with her exquisite choice of evening gowns and gym wear. She has a sophisticated and bold sense of style and most of her look ever go viral on social media, within minutes after their debut. A recent post on Instagram gives a glimpse into Malaika’s walk-in closet and its features have been leaving us utterly surprised, to say the least.

For the unversed, Malaika has lately been in the news for her romantic relationship with fellow actor Arjun Kapoor. There were floating rumours about their decision to split when Arjun refrained from visiting her even when he was in the vicinity of her house. The actor, however, refuted these speculations by posting a monochrome picture with Malaika with a caption that said, “Ain’t no place for shady rumours”.

Popular columnist Namrata Zakaria recently held a virtual podcast with Malaika Arora, which the actor attended from her shoe closet. She posted a picture from the interaction where Malaika can be seen sitting on the floor while an array of shoes and heels rest on the shelf, in the background. The actor can be seen sitting on the floor while natural light falls into the room through a huge window.

In the caption for the post, Namrata has mentioned how impressed she was with the collection. She mentioned how the shoe closet was as big as a person’s bedroom and wrote, “Why am I posting a picture of Malaika Arora sitting in her shoe closet? 1. Because it’s as big as an average person’s bedroom. 2. This is the quietest room in her house where she sat and recorded for my podcast with me. 3. “What’s a girl without her shoes?” she asks. 4. All of the above.” Here’s a look at the picture.

