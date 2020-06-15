Just like physical health, mental health needs to be paid attention too. The first step to fight in a situation like depression is to open up with family, friends, or to the loved ones, which people these days often find too tough. The sudden death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has shaken the entire country. Many celebs including the likes of Anushka Shetty have penned a heartfelt note on mental health and how to deal with depression.

Anushka Shetty this afternoon, took to her Instagram handle where she mentioned that on how important it is for us to be humans to understand each other. To be kind and loving towards each other, and why it’s ok to cry.

Anushka Shetty’s note reads, “Every single one of us out there can only handle a situation only the way we know how to .. no one is ever ever perfect …..there is no right way ,no wrong ,we are not born with a road map, to get through life …no one has ever , Each one of us big or small are vulnerable in our own ways …each one of us do break inside ..and it’s ok ..some cry out for help some cry in silence,some distract , some indulge each one has their own ways and some are helpless …let each one of us please in our own beautiful broken ways learn to be there for each other in our own small ways …”

Anushka Shetty further added, “Let’s learn to be more kind .. Let’s Learn to empathise..Let’s Learn to be a lil more compassionate..Let’s learn to love a lil more ..Let’s learn to listen more …Let’s Learn to communicate … Let’s learn to be weak … Let’s learn to be strong ..Let’s all Learn to be all that we feel inside ..and embrace it and grow … We are human… a smile , a listening ear, a gentle touch,just our presence to another person known unknown can make a difference beyond our understanding … We may not be able to change and solve everything at this very moment ..But one small step will make a difference …As they say Changes happen slowly in a million moments that look the same…. Stay safe Reach out We are all human Smile always”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!