Sushant Singh Rajput Cremated By Father In Mumbai’s Pawan Hans Crematorium

Yesterday, Indian film industry lost one of its most talented stars. Sushant Singh Rajput bid a final goodbye to his fans and folks with a tragic end. The late actor has been finally cremated in the Mumbai’s Pawan Hans crematorium with friends and family in attendance. Below are all the details you would want to know.

Sushant was cremated at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai. Amid the lockdown situation, only 20 members were allowed to attend the funeral. The actor was cremated by his father, who flew down to Mumbai today.

Alongside Sushant Singh Rajput’s family, the funeral was attended by a few friends from the industry. The list included Kriti Sanon, Rhea Chakraborty, Arjun Bijlani, Shraddha Kapoor, Udit Narayan, Ranvir Shorey, Pooja Chopra, Vivek Anand Oberoi, Rajkummar Rao and others.

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide. The actor was reportedly found hanging in his Mumbai residence. It is also being reported that the actor was battling with depression for the past 6 months. His body was taken to the Cooper Hospital in the city for post-mortem.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s loss was a sudden and difficult process. Many people from the industry have expressed their shock and grief about the same. We offer our deepest condolences to the family and pray that Sushant’s soul rests in peace.

