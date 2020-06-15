Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: When Disha Vakani & Munmun Dutta Chose THIS Superstar For Valentine Over Jethalal

When we talk about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the first characters that come to our mind are Jethalal (Dilip Joshi) and Dayaben (Disha Vakani). And of course, who can forget, Babita (Munmun Dutta), the beauty of Gokuldham society.

In the show, all three characters are dear to each other. Also, off the screen Disha Vakani, Munmun Dutta has immense respect for Dilip Joshi and they often refer to him as sir. A few years ago, during a light-hearted conversation, both Disha and Munmun spoke about their valentine plans and it is sure to leave Jethalal fans disheartened.

Back in 2014, during a talk with Bollywood Now, Disha Vakani and Munmun Dutta were asked about their Valentine’s Day plans. They were asked to choose one Bollywood actor, they would love to spend their valentine with. Munmun named not one but three of her favourite B’Town guys- Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan and Ranbir Kapoor.

Coming to Disha, she first chose her mom as her valentine but speaking about Bollywood actor, she revealed Ranbir Kapoor as her favourite choice. We can see, both Disha and Munmun Dutta share Ranbir Kapoor as their mutual favourite. Lucky Kapoor lad!

Meanwhile, yesterday, we unveiled one more lesser-known fact about Disha Vakani. Much before the show, she appeared in 2005’s release, Mangal Pandey- The Rising. The film had Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji and Ameesha Patel in key roles. Speaking about Disha’s role, she was seen as a courtesan in the film named Yasmin. She had an appearance of split seconds.

