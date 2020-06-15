“Sushant Singh Rajput Always Had A Complaint Of Me Not Casting Him In ABCD”: Remo D’Souza

Remo D’Souza knew Sushant Singh Rajput from long before the late actor became a star. He had judged Sushant about a decade ago on the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4. Sushant had finished second in the competition.

This open letter is penned by Remo D’Douza.

“Sushant Singh Rajput was always full of life. I was surprised he did not win the season of ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4’ because he was simply the best there.”

“I cannot digest the news of his death. It is too disturbing. He had everything. After participating in ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’, he had come to my show ‘Dance Plus’ to promote his film ‘Chhichhore’.”

“He always had this complaint, whenever he met me: ‘Why don’t you cast me in ABCD?’ I would say, ‘definitely, I will cast you’. He was a good actor, good dancer and good looking. Of course, I would have done a film with him.”

“I don’t know the reason why he did that (refers to the fact that Sushant was found hanging at his residence). But taking your own life is not done. You are taking a part of others’ lives, too — all the people who love you.”

(As told to Natalia Ningthoujam)

