Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Trailer Out! Vicky Kaushal & Sara Ali Khan’s Divorce ‘Sah-Parivar’ Looks Like A Rollercoaster Ride You Won’t Want To Miss

After giving us blockbusters like Luka Chuppi and Mimi, Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan are back with director Laxman Utekar for their next – ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’. The movie features Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles, with an ensemble cast that includes some of the industry’s most respected actors such as Rakesh Bedi, Sharib Hashmi, Neeraj Sood and others.

A fun family entertainer, the film explores the unique love story of Kapil and Soumya. With a wholesome blend of romance and comedy, it is the perfect summer watch to enjoy with loved ones.The trailer that was released just today has left the audience intrigued for what could be the cause of such a hilarious divorce and the family drama.

“I’m excited to be a part of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Working with Laxman sir and Maddock has been a delightful experience. I had a great time shooting for the film, especially with Sara, and hope the audiences enjoy the film as much as we did making it.” said Vicky Kaushal.

“I am grateful for the opportunity of getting to work with such a talented team. The film has a unique take on relationships, marriages, and I am excited for the audience to witness it”, added Sara Ali Khan.

“This movie is close to my heart. It is a story that will resonate with audiences across the country. It is a film that is a perfect family watch that promises to entertain you throughout, expressed director Laxman Utekar.

Dinesh Vijan shared, “I truly believe in Laxman’s innate ability to understand emotions. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, with the right sentiment, will not only entertain but also resonate with the masses. Just like our films – Luka Chuppi and Mimi, this too will connect with audiences of all ages. It is a perfect entertainer that families can enjoy together.”

Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan present Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. A Maddock Films production, produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Desphande, directed by Laxman Utekar, and written by Laxman Utekar, Maitrey Bajpai and Ramiz Khan The family entertainer led by Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan is slated to release in cinemas on 2nd June 2023.

