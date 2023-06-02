Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who will be seen sharing screen space with Vijay Deverakonda in their upcoming film ‘Kushi’, shared a picture on social media with her co-star on Thursday and expressed that Vijay has been through thick and thin.

The actress took to her Instagram and shared a sweet picture of the duo. While expressing the love for her bond of friendship with Vijay, Samantha wrote in the caption: “Sees you at your best, sees you at your worst. Sees you come last, sees you come first. Sees your lows, sees your highs. Some friends gently standby. What a year it has been!! #Kushi.”

Having received the sweet gesture from Samantha, Vijay also reshared her post on his social media as he wrote: “Favourite girl.”

On the work front, Vijay has other 2 untitled projects, one being VD12 and the other one with ‘Geetha Govindam’ director, in the pipeline.

