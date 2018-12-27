Salman Khan – The Box Office King: 8 Years, 12 Releases, 8 SUPER-HITS & 2420 Crores!

Happy Birthday, Salman Khan: Dabangg Khan is the star who is ruling Hindi film industry for over three decades, like no one else. Despite several controversies, Salman’s stardom has grown with each passing year and is the biggest superstar of the country. Be for his masala-entertainers or good deeds, Khan has acquired a special place in millions of hearts.

Salman Khan could also be well described as the man with Midas touch, considering the fact that even his under-performing movies earn much compared with the hits of other actors. Apart from his unprecedented success, the actor has also experienced the worst phase in a career with a string of box office disasters for over 4-5 years but after making a striking comeback with Prabhu Dheva’s Wanted, there’s no looking back for the megastar.

Talking about this decade, Salman Khan is the most successful Bollywood actor with a record number of blockbusters. Starting from 2011, Salman has been featured in 12 releases and out of them, 8 are super-hit in Koimoi’s verdict table. His blockbusters include Bodyguard (142 crores), Dabangg 2 (158.50 crores), Ek Tha Tiger (198 crores), Kick (233 crores), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (320.34 crores), Sultan (300.45 crores) and Tiger Zinda Hai (339.16 crores), Ready (120 crores) while Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (207.40 crores) was a Hit. Jai Ho (111 crores), Tubelight (121.25 crores) and Race 3 (169 crores) are among his average performers. In just 8 years, the actor has grossed over a mammoth 2400 crores with his movies, which pretty much dictates the tale about his dominance at the box office.

