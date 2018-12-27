Malhari Fame Lyricist Prashant Ingole Gives Salman Khan A Melodious Gift On His Birthday!

Lyricist Prashant Ingole of Malhari fame has made his debut as a composer with a song dedicated to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who turned 53 on Thursday.

Ingole is known for writing lyrics of songs like Party on my mind, Ziddi dil and Malhari. And now, he has tried his hand at composing music.

“I was just thinking of Mr Salman Khan who has been entertaining us for so many decades. He is the perfect Romeo on screen. And this song (Bollywood Romeo)… I was writing and the melody came up. I am not a composer however, sometimes when I write, tunes flow,” Ingole told IANS.

Check out the song here:

On the making of the song, he shared: “I spoke to my friend Abhijeet Nag and said ‘Let’s gift Mr Salman Khan this song on his birthday’, and he agreed to do the video editing from the existing footage.

“At the same time, I met another friend, Harland Braver, and asked if he could produce/arrange the track. He said ‘Yes’. The big magic was when I met Sherrin Varghese for some project. My friend wanted me to meet him and felt he could sing the song and he loved the idea. We recorded the song on the first meet which was a big coincidence. Then Utpal Das came on board to mix and master the song. So, all the magic supported my madness.”

But he doesn’t want to be a composer.

“This is just magic. If this magic persists, I may become a composer for sure,” said Ingole, who recently made his directorial debut with a short movie titled Buddh.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!