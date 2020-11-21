One thing that is keeping us all at ease during this COVID-19 pandemic is definitely some good music. And, when we talk about good music, it is incomplete without the mention of Amaal Mallik and Armaan Malik. Well, Amaal is sure making waves in the independent music scene, with his newly released single Tu Mera Nahi.

Not just the tunes, but the video too is grabbing all eyeballs as Amaal has made his acting debut with this one. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the Amaalians have got a wonderful Diwali present from their star, isn’t it guys?

Well, Koimoi got a chance to speak to Amaal Mallik himself, and we have some amazing news for you all. There might be a Tu Mera Nahi part 2 in the making. Don’t believe us? Then you got to read ahead for the big revelation.

“The night when I saw so much love from everyone on this song, that same night I started scripting for my second one which hopefully, or in all probability, should be like idhar se ek kahani continued to what happens,” revealed Amaal Mallik. We are sure the Amaalians must be jumping with joy.

Well, since this is a love song, we had to ask Amaal about his relationship status as we have never heard him talking about his personal life much. Without even thinking much he replied, “It’s always complicated. I am only doing music, and no one likes to get involved with me more than a certain level, kyuki main music ka pehle hu, dosto ka bhi nahi hu and family ka bhi nahi hu. So there is no relationship status; there is only music right now. It is difficult for an artist to have a relationship till he also is ready. I have lost chances at having a relationship. I have lost a few friends who are not friends today but well-wishers dur se par I have never lost to the music.”

Lastly, Amaal Mallik concluded by saying, “Koi bhi relationship ho, with your spouse or with your friends. Any form if you feel ki nahi ho raha hai and you need to find yourself first before each other; then just play Tu Mera Nahi and walk out from the room high speed. All that you want to say the song will say.”

Have you heard Tu Mera Nahi yet? What do you think about the song? Also, for the entire interview check out the video below:

