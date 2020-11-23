Kiara Advani’s Indoo Ki Jawani is all set for a theatrical release on 11th of December, and the makers have finally unveiled the trailer. The movie also features Aditya Seal and Mallika Dua in pivotal roles. Story of the film revolves around the feisty protagonist’s experiences on a dating app.

Advertisement

What starts as an ordinary tale of Kiara’s character Indoo trying a harmless dating app, ends up with a guy from Pakistan ambushing her place. With a couple of smartly-penned India-Pakistan jokes in the trailer, it seems makers have a lot in store for the fans.

Check out the trailer below:



Advertisement

While the makers of Kiara Advani‘s Indoo Ki Jawani were considering an OTT premiere during the eight-month theatre shutdown, they took the tough call of waiting it out as a mark of support to cinemas. Director Abir Sengupta, who makes his Bollywood debut with the coming-of-age comedy says, “We believe that audiences are looking forward to the cinema experience. In today’s difficult times, we need a dose of entertainment, and a fun-filled film like Indoo Ki Jawani will cater to those who want the big-screen experience.”

Talking about releasing Indoo Ki Jawani in theatres amidst the current COVID-19 situation, he adds, “Nothing is more important than human lives, and I am sure theatre owners are taking adequate measures to ensure the audience’s safety. So, I hope people will step into the theatres like before.”

A time when real-life meet-cutes have been replaced by right swipes, director Abir Sengupta believes it is fascinating to trace how love has evolved due to dating apps. “The concept of dating has been changing with every passing generation. But we are in a time where right swipes allow you to meet so many people. There is gender equality, as everyone can go ahead and find the right partner. I have come across many who have found their life partners on dating apps. But, at times, even right swipes can go wrong. So, one should take time before forming a judgment about the other person. I strongly believe in love and finding one’s soulmate. Dating apps are a faster medium to find that person”, says Indoo Ki Jawani’s director as he roots for these apps.

Must Read: Varun Dhawan Was All Set To Play Harshad Mehta In A Movie Before Pratik Gandhi Ft. Scam 1992?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube