Aditya Seal made his Bollywood debut with Ek Chotisi Love Story 18 years ago, but he has only a handful of films to show. The actor says he did not get the opportunities he had been looking for.

The Indoo Ki Jawani actor, who has been seen in “Tum Bin II”, “Student Of The Year 2” and “Purani Jeans” as a leading man, told IANS: “The real answer is chances. I did not get the chances I had been looking for. I did not get the opportunities, but it’s fine. I have no complaints. Everybody has struggled and I went through mine.”

Aditya Seal says film offers did come his way, these projects did not get him the eyeballs he was hoping for.

“Then there was a lull phase in my life and career, but then I got ‘Student Of The Year 2“, and it has been great. Not that I have been choosy or picky about films. It’s just that I didn’t have the chance to show (my talent),” Aditya Seal added.

Aditya will next be seen in Indoo Ki Jawani. The film stars Kiara Advani and revolves around a girl from Ghaziabad and her misadventures with dating apps.

