When Khuda Hafiz had its OTT premiere last year, it turned out to be a decent enough success. In fact, even on its satellite premiere, it fetched adequate eyeballs. All of that when the film didn’t have even an iota of the kind of action that Vidyut Jammwal is famous for.

The actor is known for his hardcore action image and the film still got traction even when he was playing a vulnerable married man searching for his wife in the Middle East. This is the reason why one has better expectations from ‘The Power‘ which has the actor punching and kicking the way he does.

With Mahesh Manjrekar as the director, ‘The Power’ is an ode to The Godfather with Vidyut Jammwal stepping into the part made famous by Al Pacino. A family drama set in the world of gangs and gang-wars, the film was announced in 2018 and completed in 2019. It is now soon arriving straight on ZeePlex in a pay-per-view model.

Though the numbers in such kind of engagements aren’t really revealed, one can expect that once ‘The Power‘, featuring Shruti Haasan as the leading leafy, arrives on ZEE5 in regular subscription-based streaming model, it would do quite well and challenge Khuda Hafiz due to its far more hardcore action appeal. By the look of things, the trailer promises ample masala for audiences to feast on. Surprisingly, the film is arriving with negligible promotion and hence it would all boil down to word of mouth.

