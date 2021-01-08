Vidyut Jammwal-Shruti Haasan starrer 'Power' to release on Jan 14

The Vidyut Jammwal, Shruti Haasan starrer Power is all set for a digital release on January 14. Power is a thriller set against the backdrop of the nineties.

The story showcases the journey of two lovers who get entangled in a family feud. The film explores their battle for their love and what is right or wrong.

Power is directed by Mahesh V Manjrekar and will release on ZeePlex, the pay-per-view platform of Zee Entertainment.

“Power is a very entertaining film and goes well with our endeavor to bring only the best content for our viewers. We are sure that Power, as a ZeePlex exclusive, will be enjoyed by the audience,” Shariq Patel, CEO ZeePlex, said.

Meanwhile, Vidyut Jammwal has performed stunts on screen, and has served as an inspiration to many fitness enthusiasts. He has now posted a video using the urumi, which he calls the deadliest weapon in the world.

Vidyut posted the video on his YouTube channel. In the clip, he demonstrates dangerous stunts using the urumi, a sword with a flexible and whip-like blade that originated in modernday Kerala.

“This video is very special to me because I got the opportunity to bring forward Urumi, the deadliest weapon in the world. I request everyone to avoid trying this at home without proper training,” Vidyut said.

He gave a glimpse of it on Twitter, and wrote: “A weapon is only as deadly as — the man who holds it. #UrumiTheDeadliestWeapon.” Impressed fans of Vidyut Jammwal left comments like “amazing” and “wow”.

