Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan share a great bond with each other. The Coolie No 1 actor is just like a family to the superstar and it has been observed by their fans a lot of times.

Advertisement

In the past, Salman Khan has done a cameo in Varun Dhawan’s Judwaa 2 and now it seems VD is set to do the same for his and every fan’s Bhaijaan. The report is about the upcoming and much talked about film, Antim. The reports say Varun will shoot a song for the film along with SK.

Advertisement

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Antim is an upcoming gangster drama which features Ayush Sharma in the role of a gangster. At the same time, Salman will be playing a cop. An announcement video of the film was released recently and it created huge waves on the internet. The film is the official remake of the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern.

A source has been quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama, “The team wanted a dance number and needed a top actor to come and join Salman for the track. Salman immediately rang up Varun who immediately gave his dates to shoot the song. It’s a full-on desi chartbuster that will have Varun and Salman’s bhaichaara elevating it. Aayush Sharma, who is also part of the project, might not be part of the song. The song will be shot this month itself. This will be the first song Varun and Salman will be seen together in. They have already started rehearsing for the same.”

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan is also shooting for his upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The Raj Mehta directorial also stars Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor & Neetu Kapoor in lead. The first schedule of the film recently wrapped up in Chandigarh. Apart from this, VD will be seen in several films like Arun Khetarpal Biopic, Ekkees, Ranbhoomi, Sanki and others.

Salman Khan, on the other hand, is looking forward to releasing his Eid biggie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Apart from that, he will also be seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali & Kick 2.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates.

Must Read: A Shah Rukh Khan Fan Has Imagined & Created Complete Family Portrait Of The Superstar & It’s Beautiful!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube