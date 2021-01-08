Kangana Ranaut and controversies go hand in hand. She is rightly called the Queen of controversies. There are very rare days where we do not hear the Panga actress voicing out her opinion regarding any matter. Well, this has landed her in deep trouble several times. And this time again, there is trouble in her paradise.

Recently Kangana and her sister Rangoli were summoned by the Bandra police, and we are here to tell you all about it. Continue reading further.

Kangana Ranaut and sister Rangoli Chandel were snapped arriving at the Bandra police station to record their statements on Friday afternoon. The siblings were summoned in connection to the case filed against them for alleged objectionable posts on social media. The actress was snapped in a white saree and acknowledged the media by waving at them. Check out the images below:

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel and her advocate were also snapped at the police station.

An FIR was lodged against Kangana and Rangoli in November on a magistrate court’s directions at Bandra. Later Kangana had moved the Bombay High Court, seeking to quash the FIR.

Before making an appearance at the Bandra police station, Kangana Ranaut recorded a video voicing her thoughts and shared her official Twitter account. Kangana alleged that ever since she has been speaking for the betterment of the country, she has been facing a lot of trouble and that her house was illegally broken down. Kangana also said that her name was added in this case even when she had no presence on social media. Check out the video below:

Why am I being mentally, emotionally and now physically tortured? I need answers from this nation…. I stood for you it’s time you stand for me …Jai Hind 🙏 pic.twitter.com/qqpojZWfCx — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 8, 2021

Well, do you agree with whatever Kangana said in the above video?

Recently, Kangana Ranaut was in the headlines for her statement against Shashi Tharoor’s tweet supporting Kamal Haasan’s idea of recognising housework as a salaried profession, with the state govt paying a monthly wage to homemakers. She said “Don’t put a price tag on s*x we have with our love, don’t pay us for mothering our own, we don’t need salary for being the Queens of our own little kingdom our home, stop seeing everything as a business. Surrender to your woman she needs all of you not just your love/respect/salary.”

