Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely and shocking death in mid-June 2020 sent shock waves through our industry and among his fans. The investigation of his death led the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to unmasking a major drug nexus in the entertainment world.

During the ongoing inquiry, many Bollywood and television celebrities have been called in for questioning.

The latest in now is that SSR’s friend and assistant director Rishikesh Pawar has been summoned to appear before the NCB. But as per a report, he is absconding.

A news agency took to Twitter and shared the news. They wrote, “Narcotics Control Bureau is conducting a search for Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend, assistant director Rishikesh Pawar who has been absconding since yesterday. He was summoned to appear before the agency, in connection with a drugs case.”

Recently, actor Arjun Rampal has been making the headlines for his (and his family’s) association to the drug nexus. His house and office in Mumbai were raided last month, where drugs and certain documents were taken away by the NCB. The bureau even summoned him and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades for questioning. A couple of days ago, Arjun’s sister was also summoned by the NCB with connection to the drugs case.

Talking about the drug case that began with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, several celebrities were also summoned for interrogation and arrested for procession and consumption of illegal substances. While actors like Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar, and others were questioned, others like Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa as well as SSR’s girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty were arrested. However, they are all currently out on bail.

Towards the end of 2020, an assistant Bollywood producer too was arrested by the Goa Crime Branch for possession of drug valued at Rs 8.5 lakh.

