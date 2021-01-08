We all know how emotional Shah Rukh Khan gets when the topic of his parents come up. On several occasions, King Khan has opened up about the pain he has dug deep into his heart after losing both his parents at an early age. His parents could not see him attain superstardom or become a father to three kids. But now a fan art has made it possible.

Advertisement

In a portrait made by one of King Khan’s fans, both SRK’s parents and his wife and three kids are in one frame. Keep scrolling further to have a look at this.

Advertisement

The artwork shows Shah Rukh Khan’s father Taj Mohammed Khan, decked up in a grey suit and seated on the right. His mother is seen on the other side, in a black sari and traditional jewellery. Shah Rukh and his elder son Aryan Khan are standing behind them, twinning in similar grey suits. Gauri Khan is in a western dress while her sister-in-law Shehnaz Lalarukh Khan is in a red salwar-kameez on the right. Suhana too is in a western dress in beige and is standing on the extreme left besides Aryan. Shah Rukh’s youngest child AbRam is seen standing in front, in a white shirt and beige trousers, while leaning one of his hands on to his grandfather’s knee. Check out the picture below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Shah Rukh Khan was just 15 when he lost his father to cancer and 26 when he lost his mother due to prolonged illness. Once sharing his ‘Hichki moment’ with Rani Mukerji, Shah Rukh had said, “The empty house without my parents used to come to bite us. The loneliness, pain and sadness of the loss of both my parents, could have been overwhelming enough to take over my life wholly.”

Opening up about how he dealt with it, he said, “I decided to overcome this Hichki moment by letting acting fill up my entire life. My parents went away suddenly. We got to know they had cancer, and within two and a half months, they were gone. I didn’t know what to do. I just felt one night, while at their mazaar that I should fill this void with something. I got a fortunate break in films. For me, acting is not working but a place to vent out my feelings.”

Well, what if not in reality, at least Shah Rukh Khan can enjoy the happiness of seeing his entire family in one frame through fan art.

Must Read: TV Actor Ajay Singh Chaudhary: “Success & Fame Are Temporary”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube