Who isn’t aware of Milind Soman posting a n*de picture and getting into trouble for it? Recently, on his 55th Birthday, the actor-model took the Internet to storm by uploading a bare photo of him running on a South Goa Beach. The picture went viral in no time and the actor was booked for obscenity. Now, a fan has given the whole incident a fun twist. Read the article to know more.

On 10th November, an artist name Prasad Bhat has shared an interesting post on Instagram by adding an extra element to Milind Soman’s picture. The artist has created a digital sketch of Milind Soman’s picture and gave it a Singham touch.

In the first picture, Prasad made Milind look afraid of someone running behind him in the digital sketch. The second picture features a policeman running behind him. In the caption, Bhat wrote, “Mann bhanwar uthe Tan Sihar uthe Jab Khabar uthe Ke aave SINGHAM!” He also tagged Ajay Devgn and Milind Soman in the post. Have a look at the post here.

Prashant Bhat’s fan art left everyone in splits. A user commented,

“😂😂😂😂😂😂😂@prasadbhatart lol!!!!! I am laughing my lungs out!!!!!!!😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂.” “Another user wrote, 🤣🤣🤣seriously amaaaaaazing😅🔥🔥💯@prasadbhatart 👌” Many others commented with laughing emojis on the post.

Meanwhile, Taking to Instagram, the Made in India star shared a picture of his face half-clad with red colour. In the caption, Milind Soman wrote, “Travel Tuesday! I know its not holi but spent the last few days in Karjat near Mumbai doing some fun things – will share more soon 😋 now off to Chennai!”

What’s your opinion on Prashant Bhat’s twist to the whole situation? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite celebrities.

