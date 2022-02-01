Ever since Marvel Cinematic Universe ventured into telling stories in long format with series on Disney+, the studio has made sure they go in-depth with some characters. One of the most celebrated shows and acclaimed as well is Tom Hiddleston starrer Loki. The show that was released later last year on the streaming platform went on to impress fans and also intrigued them to know what happens next in the life of the God Of Mischief. They are now waiting for season 2 eagerly. Turns out we probably now have an update when it goes on floors.

Loki starring Tom Hiddleston was the first project that ventured into the multiverse, which is now the base for phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While we brushed shoulder with the Time-Variant Authority, he met many of his variants and even the female counterpart Sylvie (Sophie Di Martino).

But the finale has us all rooting for Loki and still in shock. With it, season 2 of the show became awaited and fans have been wanting to get an update. As per the latest update, it seems like the show goes on floors this summer and below is everything you should about the same.

As per Screenrant, Loki 2 filming begins this summer at Pinewood Studios in the United Kingdom. The report states that “ casting is likely to be led again by Sarah Finn and Krista Husar, with Jacqueline Gallagher, Gregory Korn, and Lory Shaye.” Both, Disney and Marvel are yet to confirm this piece of news.

Meanwhile, talking about Loki 2 and the timeline it is set in, Tom Holland as per The Daily Mail said, “OK so look, we can’t say anything, unfortunately, but at the end of episode six, season one, Loki comes back to TVA. He’s quite traumatised, he’s quite emotional and he tries to explain what happens to Mobius [Owen Wilson], and Mobius doesn’t recognise him. And then he turns to look at the statue of the Timekeepers, but it’s not a statue of the Timekeepers, it’s a statue of someone else… And I guess we’ll start from there.”

