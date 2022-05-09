British star Benedict Cumberbatch’s latest release ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ is the fourth biggest opening weekend for a Hollywood film in India as it has collected a whopping Rs 27.5 crore at the box office in the country.

Advertisement

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ is a little behind last year’s ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. Overall, the opening is the fourth best among Hollywood films such as Marvel’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and ‘Avengers: Infinity War’.

Advertisement

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the numbers on Twitter. He wrote: “”#DoctorStrange is MARVEL-ous on Day 1 – 4TH BIGGEST HOLLYWOOD OPENER in #India *Day 1* biz [2019] #AvengersEndgame: Rs 53.10 cr [2021] #SpiderMan: Rs 32.67 cr [2018]#AvengersInfinityWar: Rs 31.30 cr, Rs [2022] #DoctorStrange: Rs 27.50 cr #India biz. All versions. Total – Rs. 95 crores“

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ is a superhero film based on Marvel Comics featuring the character Doctor Strange. It is the sequel to ‘Doctor Strange’ (2016) and the 28th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It also stars Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams.

On the other hand, Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ has raked in $185 million at North American movie theaters over the weekend, reaffirming the box office dominance of Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) after a shakier, pandemic-battered year for the sprawling franchise.

According to ‘Variety’, “The timeline-bending ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ represents a return to form for Disney’s MCU after Covid-era releases ‘Black Widow’ ($80 million debut, plus $60 million on Disney Plus), ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ ($75 million debut) and ‘Eternals’ ($71 million debut). Due to the pandemic and other extenuating circumstances, those installments failed to live up to their franchise predecessors in terms of ticket sales.”

Those box office returns mark the 11th biggest opening weekend in history. Given the anomaly of reaching those heights, ‘Doctor Strange 2’ easily delivered the biggest opening weekend of 2022, as well as the second-biggest debut in Covid times.

Must Read: Amber Heard’s Panic While ‘Writing Essays’ VS Johnny Depp’s ‘Cool & Calm’ Sketch Session Amid Court Hearing Captured In This Hilarious Meme!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube