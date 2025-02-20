Ryan Reynolds is known for being one of the most hilarious motormouths of Hollywood. He cannot just hold back anything. He recently appeared with his wife, Blake Lively, on Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary special episode and cracked a joke about his wife and her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni’s legal drama. However, it has now been disclosed that he was the mastermind behind this joke.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have been entangled in a legal battle ever since the actress filed a lawsuit against the actor and director of It Ends With Us. She accused him of s**ual misconduct. After some shocking revelations, Baldoni sued the actress, her husband, and her team for $400 million for trying to sabotage his image and reputation with inappropriate allegations. The whole fiasco has been the talk of the H-town. Now, Reynolds joking about it made it look even more like a tacky publicity stunt.

While Ryan Reynolds’ joke caught everyone off-guard, an SNL staffer now claimed that it was allegedly the Deadpool actor’s idea to punch in the joke about the Lively and Baldoni feud. The SNL cue card guy Wally Feresten disclosed that the actor was the brains behind the joke. During an appearance on the Fifi, Fev, and Nick podcast, he said, “He had a different line in rehearsal, and he pitched that to replace it. That was his idea.” Feresten further added, “We wouldn’t want to do anything too controversial unless they were in on it.”

However, a source close to the actor denied the claims to The Post, and so did NBC. For those who don’t know what happened during SNL’s 50th special episode, Reynolds was seated with Lively in the audience when he deliberately stood up to participate in the segment hosted by the comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. Well, when he was asked, “Ryan Reynolds! How’s it going?” The Deadpool & Wolverine actor didn’t miss a beat and said, “Great! Why? What have you heard?” hinting at Lively and Baldoni’s legal chaos.

After this, reports were rife that Justin Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, would definitely use this against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. The next day, Freedman admitted that he was ‘surprised’ to see the couple’s “latest move.” When he appeared on Hot Mics with Billy Bush, Freedman said, “I’m unaware of anybody, frankly, whose wife has been s**ually harassed and has made jokes about that type of situation. I can’t think of anyone who’s done anything like that. So it surprised me.”

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: RIP DRAKE Coffin Found Outside DJ Khaled’s Miami Mansion, Fueling Feud Rumors Amid Drake & Kendrick Lamar Tensions

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News