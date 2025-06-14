How to Train Your Dragon has landed in the theaters, and the film’s preview collection numbers have been revealed. The live-action remake has beaten the total preview collections of A Minecraft Movie and two of the Disney films with its outstanding collections. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The audience rating on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes is near perfect, as they gave it 98%. On the other hand, the critics gave it 77%, which is on the winning side only. The critics said, “Crafted with loving fidelity to the animated classic by original co-director Dean DeBlois, How to Train Your Dragon doesn’t beat the first iteration but still reaches enchanting heights of its own.”

How much has the film earned from its North American box office previews?

According to industry tracker Luiz Fenando‘s X post [formerly Twitter], How to Train Your Dragon collected a magnificent number from the previews in North America. It has raked in $11.1 million from its Thursday and Wednesday early screenings, which is more than The Little Mermaid‘s $10.3 million and Aladdin’s $7 million preview collections.

Total preview collection breakdown

Wednesday – $2.5 million

Thursday – $8.6 million

Total – $11.1 million

Outgrossed A Minecraft Movie’s preview collection

A Minecraft Movie released earlier this year is the highest-grossing film of the year, and it collected $10.6 million from the previews. Gerard Butler’s live-action remake has surpassed that with its $11.1 million preview collection. Jason Momoa‘s video game adaptation earned $951.5 million at the worldwide box office, which could also happen for the Dreamworks Animation creation. However, the film remained below Lilo & Stitch’s $14.5 million.

How much the film is projected to earn on its opening weekend?

According to the report, How to Train Your Dragon is projected to crush the industry’s projection of $65-$75 million for its opening weekend. The film, which was released in North America on June 13, is now tracking to earn between $90 million and $100 million on its three-day opening weekend at the North American box office. Check out our review of the film here.

