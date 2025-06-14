Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal in a rom-com is something no one ever thought of but what we all needed. Materialists by A24 is on track to register as one of the studio’s biggest openings. It has also earned strong reviews from the critics and is expected to be a box-office success. Keep scrolling for more.

The film was directed by Celine Song, the Canadian director, playwright, and screenwriter who made her directorial film debut in Past Lives. It received critical acclaim and was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay. This latest release features a love triangle between Chris Evans, Dakota Johnson, and Pedro Pascal.

Materialists’ preview collection at the North American box office

According to Luiz Fernando‘s report, Celine Song’s rom-com drama Materialists collected a strong $1.5 million from the Thursday previews at the box office in North America. It clashes with the live-action PG film How to Train Your Dragon, which was released on the same day. It has its own audience, but there are too many options for the audience at this point. Therefore, its future success is greatly dependent on strong positive word-of-mouth.

Beats House of Gucci’s Preview Collection

House of Gucci was released in 2021 and directed by Ridley Scott. It features an ensemble cast led by Lady Gaga and Adam Driver, along with Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Jack Huston, Salma Hayek, and Al Pacino in supporting roles. The movie reportedly collected $1.3 million from the Thursday previews and raked in $14.4 million in its opening weekend.

Set to score one of the biggest opening weekends for A24 studios.

Based on the data provided by the industry analyst, Materialists is expected to earn between $10 million and $13 million on its opening weekend in North America. It is reportedly set to be among the ten biggest opening weekends in A24’s history.

More about the film

Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal starrer Materialists is set against the backdrop of New York City’s dating culture driven by luxury. It revolves around a young and ambitious NYC matchmaker who is stuck between the perfect match and her imperfect ex. The R-rated rom-com was released on June 13.

