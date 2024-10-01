Studio Ghibli movies have always been successful in winning people’s hearts with their storylines and beautiful animations. On the occasion of the studio’s 20th anniversary, Howl’s Moving Castle, one of its classic movies, has been re-released and has grossed solid numbers at the US box office. Scroll below for the deets.

According to the latest report, the Japanese anime movie earned more than The Lion King and Shrek 2 did this year. It was originally released in 2004. Christian Bale lent voice for Howl in the English dub. It was loosely based on the 1986 novel by British author Diana Wynne Jones. The movie is set in a fictional kingdom where both magic and technology from the early twentieth century were prevalent against a backdrop of a war with another kingdom. It revolves around Sophie, a young milliner, and a wizard named Howl.

According to Luiz Fernando’s latest report, Ghibli Studio’s Howl’s Moving Castle grossed a solid $1.6 million at the US box office, where it played across 1,402 theatres only. It surpassed Shrek 2’s debut weekend numbers when it was re-released in the US this year in April. Meanwhile, the 1994 classic The Lion King is also behind this Japanese anime movie, as it collected $1.05 million on its re-release opening weekend.

Howl’s Moving Castle experienced a magnificent rise of 134.4% on Sunday, as per Box Office Mojo’s report. It was released on Thursday, and after four days, the film stands at $2.38 million at the US box office. From the international markets, it has raked in a decent amount of $123.50K and allied with the domestic cume, the anime movie’s global cume is at $2.50 million. It was at #10 after this weekend on the domestic box office chart. Its $1.01 million collection on Sunday enabled it to take the 5th spot on the dailies chart at the North American box office.

The movie collected $9.17 million in the domestic markets, and internationally, it has raked in $231.06 million to date, including all the releases. At the worldwide box office, the Studio Ghibli film earned $240.42 million.

More about Howl’s Moving Castle –

The film’s synopsis states, “When an unconfident young woman is cursed with an old body by a spiteful witch, her only chance of breaking the spell lies with a self-indulgent yet insecure young wizard and his companions in his legged, walking castle.”

It was re-released in the US on September 26.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: The Wild Robot Box Office (North America): Beats Elemental’s $25M+ To Register The Biggest Opening For An Original Animation Post-COVID

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News