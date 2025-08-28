With a current global haul of $491.9 million, the latest Fantastic Four reboot is ahead of several popular 2025 titles, including Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, and Sinners. Despite an uneven box office run, The Fantastic Four: First Steps currently ranks as the ninth highest-grossing movie of the year.

Backed by strong reviews from critics and positive word-of-mouth, First Steps is expected to cross the coveted $500 million mark at the global box office this weekend. As it heads into its sixth weekend in theaters and inches closer to that milestone, the Pedro Pascal-starrer is also on track to challenge the lifetime earnings of a big-budget action blockbuster starring Brad Pitt. We’re talking about the 2004 film Troy. Read on to see how the two stack up and how much First Steps needs to outgross Troy at the worldwide box office.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps vs. Troy – Box Office Comparison

Here is the box office breakdown of the two films, as per Box Office Mojo.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Box Office Summary

North America: $258.7 million

International: $233.2 million

Worldwide: $491.9 million

Troy – Box Office Summary

North America: $133.4 million

International: $364 million

Worldwide: $497.4 million

At present, the Marvel reboot trails Brad Pitt’s Troy by around $5.5 million worldwide. With its current momentum, First Steps is on track to overtake it in just a few days.

First Steps Has Outgrossed Another Brad Pitt Action Blockbuster

The Fantastic Four: First Steps continues to steadily climb the global box office charts, recently overtaking several well-known hits such as War for the Planet of the Apes, Shrek, Angels & Demons, Bruce Almighty, and Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi.

Another major milestone for the Marvel reboot came when it recently outgrossed the 2005 action comedy Mr. & Mrs. Smith, starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. That film ended its worldwide run with $487.3 million (Box Office Mojo), while First Steps has now pulled ahead with $491.9 million, which is approximately $4.6 million more than the Brad Pitt blockbuster.

More About The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Directed by Matt Shakman, the film is set against the backdrop of a 1960s-inspired retro-futuristic alternate universe. The story follows four brilliant young scientists—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), who gain extraordinary powers after a cosmic experiment goes wrong.

When a powerful space god, Galactus (Ralph Ineson), and his herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner), threaten the existence of the entire planet, the newly formed Fantastic Four must rise to the occasion to save the world.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Official Trailer

