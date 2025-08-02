The Fantastic Four: First Steps finished its first week at the cinemas. It has been ruling at the #1 spot without any competition and will continue to do so this weekend as well. It edges closer to beating the domestic haul of Eternals as the #34 highest-grossing film at the North American box office among MCU releases. It has already become the highest-grossing Fantastic Four film ever in just a week. Keep scrolling for the deets.

There are a total of four F4 movies, including the 2025 release. The MCU version has surpassed the rest of the three films and is now in a league of its own. Although the plot is predictable for this MCU flick, the visuals are being highly lauded by the fans, and even the different approach to their story is winning hearts. Achieving $600 million seems possible, but it is still underwhelming by old MCU movies’ standards. But considering the previous Marvel films’ box office run, a collection of over $600 million is a win.

How much has the film earned in 7 days at the North American box office?

Based on Box Office Mojo‘s data, The Fantastic Four: First Steps collected a strong $7.5 million on its first Thursday at the North American box office, bringing the film’s total to $158.4 million. It has been consistently outpacing A Minecraft Movie‘s dailies and again surpassed its $7.2 million as the fourth-biggest first Thursday of the year. However, it is still unable to outgross Superman‘s dailies at the same point.

Becomes the highest-grossing F4 film ever at the domestic box office!

First Steps has surpassed all three previous Fantastic Four movies to become the highest-grossing one at the domestic box office. It has exceeded 2005’s Fantastic Four and 2007’s Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer to achieve this mean feat domestically.

Check out the domestic collections of all the Fantastic Four movies.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025) — $158.43 million Fantastic Four (2005) — $154.70 million Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007) — $131.92 million Fantastic Four (2015) — $56.12 million

The Fantastic Four: First Steps, released on July 25, has crossed the $250 million milestone worldwide in just seven days. It is projected to earn between $45-$47 million in its second weekend at the domestic box office.

Box Office Summary

North America – $158.4 million

International – $99.0 million

Worldwide – $257.4 million

