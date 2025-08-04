Liam Neeson has returned to theaters in a big way with The Naked Gun; with it, the comedy genre is breathing again. After years without a major box office win, Neeson is finally front and center in a film that is clicking with both critics and moviegoers.

R-rated comedies have not had much success on the big screen lately, usually landing on streaming with forgettable results. Sony gave it a try earlier with No Hard Feelings starring Jennifer Lawrence, which managed around $80 million worldwide. Now, Paramount is stepping in with this reboot, helmed by Akiva Schaffer and backed by Seth MacFarlane.

The Naked Gun is fucking phenomenal – I literally spent 85 minutes laughing non-stop. More of this Liam Neeson, please, and Pamela? She absolutely ATE. Comedy of the year, no notes. I need more of this energy ASAP! ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/xRzL8Eh9gO — cody allen (@caonfilm) August 1, 2025

The Naked Gun Box Office Performance: $28 Million and Growing

According to Box Office Mojo, The Naked Gun has earned more than $28 million worldwide so far, including $17 million from the US and another $11.5 million from overseas. That puts it ahead of recent attempts to bring comedies back to theaters.

The Naked Gun Box Office Summary:

North America- $17 million

International – $11.5 million

Worldwide Collection – $28.5 million

Neeson and MacFarlane had teamed up before on A Million Ways to Die in the West, which could not gain traction despite following the hugely successful Ted. According to Collider, the Western comedy struggled to reach $90 million worldwide and was weighed down by negative reviews and a steep budget.

Critics and Audiences Praise The Naked Gun

The new Naked Gun cost roughly $40 million but started strong, with high praise from both audiences and critics. The film currently holds a 90% score on Rotten Tomatoes, while the audience score is 76%. Neeson plays Frank Drebin, a role that leans into his dead-serious presence while everything around him gets absurd. It is a surprising fit that works.

The original Naked Gun trilogy, led by Leslie Nielsen and spun off from Police Squad, had a major box office pullback in the day. All three crossed $100 million globally, and two went well over $150 million. The new version brings back that energy while giving it a modern edge. Pamela Anderson also joins the cast, coming off praise for her performance in The Last Showgirl.

For Neeson, this is his biggest opening since Taken 3 back in 2014. His last strong showing was The Commuter in 2018. After a long string of thrillers and quieter releases, this return to comedy is his sharpest move in years. The Naked Gun is now playing in theaters.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: The Fantastic Four: First Steps North America Day 8: Beats Eternals’ $160 Million+, Captain America: The First Avenger Is The Next Target!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News