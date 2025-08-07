All eyes are on August 14, 2025. The anticipation is sky-high as fans eagerly await Rajinikanth’s Coolie. It is roaring loud in advance booking in North America, and things will only get bigger and better in India. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj is also set to create an all-time record in the Hindi belt. Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

Whether it is Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2, or RRR, South movies have enjoyed some earth-shattering collections in the Hindi belt. Veteran star Rajinikanth has a massive fan following in mainstream cinema, but adding Aamir Khan in a baddie role has doubled the excitement.

Lokesh Kanagaraj at the Hindi box office

Lokesh Kanagaraj has six films to his credit as a director, and three of them have previously done well in the Hindi belt. His highest-grossing film is Thalapathy Vijay‘s Leo, which raked in 3 crores in its lifetime in Hindi.

Coolie is not only expected to enter the top 3, but also emerge as Lokesh Kanagaraj’s #1 film in the Hindi belt.

Here’s a look at the top collection of Lokesh Kanagaraj films at the Hindi box office:

Leo – 3 crores Master – 50 lakhs Vikram – 30 lakhs

Coolie is guaranteed to conquer the top throne by beating Leo and setting all new benchmarks for the 39-year-old filmmaker.

More about Coolie

The Tamil action thriller is produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures. Coolie features an ensemble cast of Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Aamir Khan, Rachita Ram, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Kanna Ravi, Monisha Blessy, Kaali Venkat, and Charle.

It will face a box office clash against Hrithik Roshan & Jr NTR starrer War 2, which is also releasing in theatres worldwide on August 14, 2025.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

