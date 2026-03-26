Emerald Fennell’s big-screen adaptation of Emily Brontë’s classic novel Wuthering Heights is on the verge of completing six weeks in theaters. Despite a modest 57% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, the steamy romantic drama has performed impressively at the box office. Even in the later stages of its theatrical run, it continues to rank among the top ten on the North American box office chart. After collecting $0.5 million during the March 20-22 weekend and an additional $0.1 million from Monday to Tuesday, its cumulative domestic tally now stands at $83.5 million.

Combined with its $151.1 million international haul, the Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi starrer has grossed $234.6 million worldwide. As of now, it is the third-highest-grossing release of 2026, trailing only Hoppers ($245.9 million) and Pegasus 3 ($609.1 million), according to Box Office Mojo’s yearly chart. However, with Project Hail Mary setting the box office on fire, Wuthering Heights could soon be overtaken by the Ryan Gosling-led sci-fi film.

As the film continues its theatrical run, it is now closing in on the global earnings of the underrated Brad Pitt-led action-comedy David Leitch’s 2022 movie Bullet Train. Here’s how much more Wuthering Heights needs to earn to surpass it at the worldwide box office.

Wuthering Heights vs. Bullet Train – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films compare at the global and domestic box office, based on data from Box Office Mojo:

Wuthering Heights – Box Office Summary

North America: $83.5 million

International: $151.1 million

Worldwide: $234.6 million

Bullet Train – Box Office Summary

North America: $103.4 million

International: $135.9 million

Worldwide: $239.3 million

What the Above Numbers Indicate

Based on the above figures, Wuthering Heights is currently just $4.7 million behind Bullet Train at the worldwide box office, and appears to be within reach of surpassing the Brad Pitt starrer in the coming days. While the romantic drama has performed better internationally, Bullet Train holds an edge in the domestic market. However, since Wuthering Heights continues to earn steady numbers despite being in its sixth week, it has a realistic chance of closing this gap soon. If it posts good numbers over the March 27-29 weekend, followed by even modest weekday holds, it could potentially overtake Bullet Train in the coming days. However, the final verdict should be clear in the weeks ahead.

Wuthering Heights – Plot & Lead Cast

Based on Emily Brontë’s classic novel, the film tells the story of Heathcliff (Jacob Elordi) and Catherine Earnshaw (Margot Robbie), whose deep but troubled love is defined by jealousy, pride, and social barriers. Their intense relationship causes pain and destruction, affecting not only their own lives but also everyone around them.

Wuthering Heights – Official Trailer

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