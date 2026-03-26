Ready or Not 2: Here I Come has also benefited from its first discounted Tuesday, and with that boost, the film has moved closer to The Bride’s domestic haul. It will beat the Christian Bale starrer in less than 10 days. This is significant because of the huge budget gap between the two movies. Ready or Not 2 is all set to hit $20 million worldwide in the following days. Keep scrolling for the days.

Ready or Not 2 is experiencing the heat of the big-budgeted giants at the box office. To beat the worldwide haul of its predecessor, the sequel must gross more than $58 million worldwide. It must rely on its word of mouth to earn big at the box office. It also involves a bride, just like the Christian Bale starrer, and is now set to beat it at the domestic box office.

Ready or Not 2 at the domestic box office

According to Box Office Mojo’s latest data, Ready or Not 2: Here I Come collected a modest $1.15 million on its first discounted Tuesday in North America. The horror comedy’s box-office collection rose 54.2% from Monday in North America. It is at #4 in the domestic box office rankings, and in five days, the film has hit $10.9 million in North America.

Set to beat The Bride at the domestic box office

The Bride by Maggie Gyllenhaal featuring an ensemble cast led by Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley was released earlier this month and has already been declared a box office flop. The gothic romance drama was made on a budget of $80 million, while Ready or Not 2 has a budget almost 93% lower. For the record, the estimated production cost of Here I Come is $6 million.

The Bride has collected $12.6 million at the domestic box office so far, and that figure is still growing. Ready or Not 2: Here I Come is less than $3 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of The Bride, and it is expected to happen within ten days. This will be a notable achievement for the horror comedy.

More about Ready or Not 2

The story follows Grace, who, after surviving a deadly game, is forced back into chaos alongside her sister Faith as they race against four rival families battling for control of a powerful throne—where only one can emerge victorious. Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, released on March 20, collected $13.7 million at the worldwide box office, inches away from hitting the break-even target of $15 million.

Box office summary

Domestic – $10.9 million

International – $2.8 million

Worldwide – $13.7 million

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