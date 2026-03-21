Ready or Not (2019) – Budget & Box Office Performance

The sequel to the 2019 comedy-horror hit Ready or Not, titled Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, premiered on March 20, 2026. The original film opened to $8 million across 2,855 North American theaters and went on to earn $28.7 million domestically. Combined with its $28.9 million overseas haul, it finished its theatrical run with a worldwide total of $57.6 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

Made on a modest $6 million budget, the film generated a surplus of $42.6 million over its estimated $15 million break-even point, based on the commonly used 2.5x multiplier rule. The first film turned out to be a profitable venture.

Ready or Not 2 – Previews & Projected Earnings

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come earned $1.2 million from Thursday previews, outperforming the first film’s $730K preview figure in 2019, according to box office analyst Luiz Fernando. For context, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Bride! collected $1 million in previews. The Samara Weaving-starrer sequel is currently tracking to earn around $10 million in the U.S. over the March 20-22 weekend and roughly $15 million worldwide over its opening weekend.

Meanwhile, #Searchlight is seeing a glow up for its R-rated horror sequel #ReadyOrNot2 compared to the original at US #BoxOffice, as #ReadyOrNot2HereICome grossed 1.2M on THU Previews, better than #ReadyOrNot’s 730k previews back in 2019 (vs #TheBride’s 1M, #Primate 1.4M,… pic.twitter.com/7rT64W5oao — Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) March 20, 2026

According to a recent Deadline report, Searchlight’s horror sequel carries a net budget of under $20 million. Assuming this upper-end estimate, let’s take a closer look at how much the film needs to earn worldwide to surpass the original’s earnings-to-budget performance.

Earnings-to-Budget Performance Comparison

With a worldwide total of $57.6 million against a $6 million production budget, the 2019 film Ready or Not delivered an impressive earnings-to-budget ratio of 9.6x. For Ready or Not 2: Here I Come to match that performance, it would need to earn 9.6 times its estimated $20 million budget.

This means the sequel must collect around $192 million globally to reach the same benchmark. While hitting that figure appears to be a steep challenge, because of the sequel’s higher budget, it will be interesting to see whether the latest installment can at least surpass the original’s worldwide total. The final verdict should become clearer as its theatrical run progresses in the coming weeks.

What’s Ready or Not 2: Here I Come All About

Following the events of Ready or Not, Grace (Samara Weaving) tries to rebuild her life after surviving the deadly game played by the Le Domas family. However, when her estranged sister (Kathryn Newton) becomes entangled in the family’s sinister tradition, Grace is forced back into another deadly struggle tied to the brutal legacy.

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come – Official Trailer

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Must Read: Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come Worldwide Box Office: $10M+ Global Opening Expected — Decent Kick-Off For The Sequel

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