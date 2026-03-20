Project Hail Mary has finally been released in theaters and is poised for a strong opening weekend at the domestic box office. It is not only tracking as one of the biggest debuts among Amazon MGM films, but also among Ryan Gosling’s last five films. However, only Barbie remains unbeatable with its $160 million+ debut. Project Hail Mary is tracking to have the best opening weekend of 2026. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It has strong ratings on the Rotten Tomatoes platform, the critics gave it 95% on their Tomatometer, and the collective consensus states, “A visually dazzling space odyssey that’s carried along effortlessly by the gravitational pull of Ryan Gosling at his most winning, Project Hail Mary is a near-miraculous fusion of smarts and heart.” The audience has also given it a strong 97% rating, securing its future as a critically acclaimed movie.

Projected opening weekend of the film in North America

According to media reports, Ryan Gosling’s Project Hail Mary is tracking for the biggest opening weekend for Amazon MGM, beating Creed III. Trade analyst Luiz Fernando‘s latest report reveals that the sci-fi flick is tracking to gross between $60 million and $65 million on its domestic opening weekend.

How does it stack up against Ryan Gosling’s last five openers?

Except for the 2023 blockbuster Barbie, the 2026 sci-fi movie is beating the debut weekend collections of Gosling’s last five movies. It includes The Fall Guy and Blade Runner 2049. Barbie, with its $162.02 million, is miles ahead of the projected range of Project Hail Mary.

Check out the opening weekend collections of Ryan Gosling’s last 5 films domestically

Barbie – $162.02 million Blade Runner 2049 – $32.7 million The Fall Guy – $27.7 million First Man – $16.0 million Song to Song – $50K

If the projections hold, Project Hail Mary will not just mark a major commercial win for Ryan Gosling but also reaffirm his box-office pull beyond ensemble-driven blockbusters. With the strong buzz, all eyes are now on whether the film can convert this momentum into one of his biggest theatrical successes.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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