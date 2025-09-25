Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have become the most adored celebrity couple over the past years. The 33-year-old actress has always been open about her relationships, and her fans have been supporting her throughout her journey. Gomez was in a long-term relationship with singer Justin Bieber, which ended in a heartbreak split in 2018.

Wizards of Waverly Place fame reportedly started dating music producer Blanco in early 2023, which she officially confirmed by the end of 2023. The couple has been going strong since then, and they are about to get married in September. Gomez’s happiness in the relationship is unbounded, and she often shares glimpses of their bond on her social media. Here are 5 heartfelt posts as the couple head toward their big day.

1. Benny Blanco Surprised Selena Gomez

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

In the post shared by The Fundamentals of Caring actress, she is seen kissing and hugging her fiancé, Benny Blanco, at the 77th Emmy Awards event. She also shared pictures of the beautiful setup by the pool at home, which was done by her love. Selena Gomez is seen beaming with joy and love as she shared in the captions that she was grateful for all those people forever and always. She added that she came home to a surprise put together by her fiancé.

2. Vacation By The Lake

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Selena Gomez and Blanco seem to be having a blast on their cosy getaway. They looked so cute as they shared a soft kiss in front of what seemed like a restaurant patio. In other pictures, they are seen enjoying each other’s company with some pecks and hugs. The comfort between the duo is definitely relationship goals.

3. Dinner Date Magic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s love story continues to melt hearts. In this romantic shot, Selena, wrapped in a cosy shawl, reaches out for her fiancé’s hand across a candlelit dinner table. The actress captioned it “I love you”, while Blanco responded with a heartfelt “mi amor.” The picture radiates intimacy and devotion, perfectly capturing their journey toward forever.

4. Romantic Birthday Wish

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Selena Gomez shared a series of photos of her and Blanco, revealing some of their cherished moments. Her Instagram post on Benny’s birthday displays how much she cares for him. She also wrote a short, sweet, heartfelt caption to express her immense love and appreciation for him. Gomez wrote that she was not sure what she did to deserve Benny, but she was glad he was born.

5. First Official Photo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

The Wolves singer is head over heels in love with her fiancé, Benny Blanco, and this black-and-white photo proves their affection. You can see love for each other in their eyes, and Selena also shared that this was their first official photo together. It marked a special moment in their relationship and seems like they are totally smitten. The actress and singer also shared that their first date was on Sunset Blvd, which was also the title of one of their songs.

The couple got engaged in December 2024 and announced their engagement through a social media post. According to The Sun, the couple will tie the knot on September 27 at a private estate in Santa Barbara, California.

