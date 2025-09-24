Cillian Murphy and Christopher Nolan share one of the most successful collaborations between actors and directors in modern cinema. They have worked together in multiple movies; the last one, Oppenheimer, won multiple Oscars last year. Among all the Nolan-helmed movies, Murphy once named one of Nolan’s movies that deeply impacted him. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Cillian and Christopher have built one of modern cinema’s strongest actor–director partnerships, spanning nearly 20 years. Starting with Murphy’s chilling turn as Scarecrow in Batman Begins and its sequels, he went on to deliver key roles in Inception and Dunkirk. Their collaboration reached its peak with Oppenheimer (2023), where Murphy played the lead role of J Robert Oppenheimer, earning him his first Academy Award. Defined by trust, versatility, and longevity, their creative bond has become iconic in film history.

Cillian Murphy once revealed Interstellar had a deep impact on him.

A few years ago, Cillian Murphy, in an interview with The Independent [via Hindustan Times], was asked if there was a Christopher Nolan film he wished he had been part of. He admitted that Nolan’s 2014 space epic stood out to him and left a lasting impression. For the unversed, Murphy was not there in Nolan’s 2014 epic sci-fi saga, Interstellar.

Murphy said, “I adore Interstellar just because I find it so emotional. I remember seeing it in the cinema when I had little kids. It just had a big impact on me. It broke my heart. I love watching his films when I’m not in them because you don’t have to freak out about the size of your ears, or whatever.”

What is Interstellar about?

Interstellar follows a group of astronauts who embark on a daring mission through a wormhole in search of a new habitable world as Earth faces ecological collapse. The film blends cutting-edge science with deeply human themes of love, sacrifice, and survival. It’s a sweeping space odyssey that explores humanity’s place among the stars.

Cillian Murphy and Christopher Nolan collaborated in multiple movies, and their latest film, Oppenheimer, won the major Academy Awards last year. Cillian won the Best Actor Oscar for portraying J Robert Oppenheimer, and Nolan won the Best Director Oscar. On the professional front, Murphy has Steve and The Immortal Man in the pipeline.

